Connections
Is Vienna's affordable housing model one that could be adopted in the U.S.?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Richard Rosen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 23, 2023

Housing advocates point to Vienna, Austria as perhaps the finest example of widescale affordable housing in the world. Is that model a possible solution in the United States?

Local architect Richard Rosen says yes. He’s being honored with an award Friday night by the Rochester Committee on Latin America. He joins us to discuss the state housing, along with Nick Coulter, co-founder of the nonprofit Person Centered Housing Options. Our guests:

