What should humans do now to protect their role in areas that could be impacted by AI?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Thursday morning, reporters at NPR’s “Planet Money” told listeners that they used artificial intelligence (AI) to report a radio story. The story was about how telephone operators in the early 1900s gradually found themselves out of work after machines took over their jobs. While the AI seemed to do a decent job with some aspects of the story, there was a major ethics issue: the AI invented a source as it predicted what the story needed.

Just as automation replaced telephone operators more than 100 years ago, experts say AI will replace many of the jobs we see today. What is the cost? And what can – and should – humans do now to protect the human role in various areas that could be impacted by AI? A new piece in the Atlantic Monthly argues that a cultural and philosophical movement is needed.

This hour, we address these issues with an AI expert. Henry Kautz is a professor emeritus at the University of Rochester who has spearheaded years of research on artificial intelligence. He joins us to discuss his work, AI’s potential impact on jobs and the economy, his thoughts on possible regulation, and more. Our guest:

  • Henry Kautz, professor emeritus at the University of Rochester, senior advisor for the AI for Science project at Science and Technologies Futures, and member of the advisory board for AIM Intelligent Machines
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
