What should humans do now to protect their role in areas that could be impacted by AI?

Thursday morning, reporters at NPR’s “Planet Money” told listeners that they used artificial intelligence (AI) to report a radio story. The story was about how telephone operators in the early 1900s gradually found themselves out of work after machines took over their jobs. While the AI seemed to do a decent job with some aspects of the story, there was a major ethics issue: the AI invented a source as it predicted what the story needed.

Just as automation replaced telephone operators more than 100 years ago, experts say AI will replace many of the jobs we see today. What is the cost? And what can – and should – humans do now to protect the human role in various areas that could be impacted by AI? A new piece in the Atlantic Monthly argues that a cultural and philosophical movement is needed.

This hour, we address these issues with an AI expert. Henry Kautz is a professor emeritus at the University of Rochester who has spearheaded years of research on artificial intelligence. He joins us to discuss his work, AI’s potential impact on jobs and the economy, his thoughts on possible regulation, and more. Our guest:

