© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the results of Tuesday's school board and district budget votes in Monroe County

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Todd Butler on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Todd Butler on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 18, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Tuesday’s school board and district budget votes generated buzz across Monroe County, and this hour, we discuss the results.

From school board races that centered on First Amendment issues and the movement that describes itself as “parental rights," to budget votes on new capital projects, we explore the impact the results will have on local residents and students. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack