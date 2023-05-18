Discussing the results of Tuesday's school board and district budget votes in Monroe County
Tuesday’s school board and district budget votes generated buzz across Monroe County, and this hour, we discuss the results.
From school board races that centered on First Amendment issues and the movement that describes itself as “parental rights," to budget votes on new capital projects, we explore the impact the results will have on local residents and students. Our guests:
- Noelle E.C. Evans, education reporter/producer for WXXI News
- Todd Butler, board member-elect for the Greece Central School Board