Results are in for school board elections and budget votes in Monroe County

Voters across Monroe County cast their ballots for school board candidates, district budgets and propositions on Tuesday.

Budgets passed across the board, as did propositions related to infrastructure upgrades, property purchases, and transportation.

Many districts, including Brockport, Hilton, Honeoye Falls-Lima and Penfield, held proposition votes to purchase school buses.

In the New York state budget last year, state lawmakers set a goal that all new school buses purchased will be zero-emission by 2027, and that all school buses in operation to be electric by 2035. The state offers reimbursement for schools with the addition of $500 million in federal funds from the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

Only a few bus purchases in this year’s propositions were explicitly stated as being intended for electric vehicles.

School board races in Hilton and Greece were the ones to watch given the breadth of candidates and the spectrum of their stances on aspects of education that relate to the First Amendment.

In Hilton, where six candidates were vying for two seats, Kaylee Bennett and Kristine Price won with 929 and 855 votes, respectively. During a “Meet the Candidates” event ahead of the election, both candidates voiced their disapproval for book banning and “parental rights” rhetoric.

“Parental rights” is a term often used as shorthand for restricting access to educational materials — including materials related to LGBTQ+ matters and aspects of U.S. history related to racist policies and racial oppression.

In Greece, candidate Todd Butler was elected along with incumbents Sean McCabe and Bill Maloney. Butler was also against banning books.

Unofficial results from 18 districts are listed below in alphabetical order. Elected candidates are in bold , and all candidates have the number of votes received in parentheses, if districts provided that information.

BRIGHTON

Proposed budget of $100 million: Passed, 1,390-259.

Proposition 2 to spend $19.5 million on a capital improvement project: Passed, 1,434-228.

Proposition 3 to allocate $800,000 for technology infrastructure and computer equipment upgrades: Passed, 1,510-184.

Board of Education results (3): Carrielyn Bertino (1,223), Larry Davis (incumbent) (1,156), Susan Gasparino (incumbent) (1,397), and Victoria A. Love (781).

BROCKPORT

Proposed budget of $92.4 million: Passed, 737-352.

Proposition 2 to establish a $7.3 million capital reserve fund to purchase and finance new buses: Passed, 748-340.

Proposition 3 to establish a $14.7 million capital reserve fund to finance construction on school buildings: Passed, 760-327.

Board of Education results (2): Robert J. Lewis (incumbent) (617), Benjamin Reed (533), and Michael Turbeville (incumbent) (769).

CHURCHVILLE-CHILI

Proposed budget of $99.2 million: Passed, 651-237.

Proposition 2 to purchase eight buses for an estimated $1.35 million: Passed, 639-250.

Proposition 3 to purchase property at 5788 Buffalo Road for no more than $285,000: Passed, 667-219.

Board of Education results (3): Michelle Aloi (incumbent) (630), Kevin Johnson (531), Leah Martorana (504), and Amy Wilson (incumbent) (612).

EAST IRONDEQUOIT

Proposed budget of $96.8 million: Passed, 821-446.

Board of Education results (3): Donald Markham (490), Daniel McInerney (incumbent) (887), Jill Ricci (incumbent) (927), and Carol Watt (incumbent) (859).

EAST ROCHESTER

Proposed budget of $31.9 million: Passed, 213-28.

Board of Education results (2): Matthew Hogan (incumbent) (221) and Jeff Ugine (207).

FAIRPORT

Proposed budget of $151.7 million: Passed, 2,634-1,744.

Budget item to approve the $3.3 million Fairport Public Library budget: Passed, 2,919-1,451.

Board of Education results (3): Erica Belois-Pacer (incumbent) (3,120), Lisa Christensen (3,278) and Nicole Thibault (3,196).

GATES CHILI

Proposed budget of $128.5 million: Passed, 613-244.

Proposition 2 to authorize buying school buses for up to $1.9 million: Passed, 590-264.

Proposition 3 to create a capital reserve fund of $15 million at most for school building renovations for 10 years: Passed, 632-220.

Proposition 4 to allow for a student representative to serve as a member of the school board: Passed, 674-182.

Board of Education results (4): Scott Bubel (334), Catherine Coffee (incumbent) (492), Kathryn Davis (incumbent) (565), Jahmar Elliott (313), Michelle Jennings (481), Robert Long (incumbent) (462), and Linda Palmer (362).

Coffee, Davis and Jennings were elected to three-year terms. Long was elected to a one-year term as he was the candidate with the fourth-largest number of votes.

GREECE

Proposed budget of $290.7 million: Passed, 2,752-1,239.

Proposition 2 to purchase up to 35 replacement vehicles for transportation: Passed, 2,769-1,229.

Board of Education results (3): Todd Butler, William Maloney (incumbent), Sean McCabe (incumbent), Miguel Millan, Septimus Scott, and Jordan Stenzel.

Vote totals were not immediately provided for the Board of Education candidates, but the district announced the winners via Twitter.

HILTON

Proposed budget of $99.4 million: Passed, 1,377-846.

Proposition 2 to authorize the district to buy school buses for no more than $1.4 million total: Passed, 1,429-790.

Board of Education results (2): Kaylee Bennett (929), Lynda Donovan (428), Melissa Levato (682), Jack Palmeri (786), Kristine Price (855), and Mike Zillioux (701).

HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA

Proposed budget of $59.9 million: Passed, 593-206.

Proposition 2 to authorize the purchase and financing for school transportation for up to $900,777: Passed, 584-217.

Board of Education results (3): Lynley Guckian (626), Caralyn Ross (629), and Susan Thering (590).

PENFIELD

Proposed budget of $116.9 million: Passed, 1,793-652.

Proposition 2 to authorize the district to purchase school buses at no additional cost to taxpayers: Passed, 1,893-558.

Board of Education results (2): Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner (1,645), Krista Khan (incumbent) (1,792) and Dana Marrer (850).

PITTSFORD

Proposed budget of $155.5 million: Passed, 1,506-360.

Proposition 1 to authorize the district to spend $1.8 million to buy school buses and related equipment: Passed, 1,588-280.

Proposition 2 to create a Transportation Vehicles Reserve Fund with a size limit of $50 million: Passed, 1,542-324.

Proposition 3 to create a Swimming Facilities Reserve Fund with a size limit of $40 million: Passed, 1,521-339.

Board of Education results (2): Kim Huels (1,573) and Robin V. Scott (incumbent) (1,476).

RUSH-HENRIETTA

Proposed budget of $161.8 million: Passed, 1,203-525.

Proposition 2 to authorize spending up to $3.6 million on bus expenditures: Passed, 1,345-386.

Proposition 3 to authorize spending up to $26.6 million for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of school facilities and districtwide systems: Passed, 1,346-384.

Proposition 4 to authorize spending up to $275,000 to purchase property at 1871 Lehigh Station Road: Passed, 1,280-442.

Board of Education results (2): Shiloh Arthmann (1,021), Laura Borate (1,059) and Carrie Silva Martin (1,007).

SPENCERPORT

Proposed budget of $92.7 million: Passed, 792-573.

Proposition 2 to reestablish a capital reserve fund of up to $5 million for buses and motor vehicle equipment: Passed, 861-494.

Board of Education results (3): David Gibbardo (805), Marsha Hinman (1,007), Jonathan Schallmo (592), and Lori Stone (872).

VICTOR

Proposed budget of $98.9 million: Passed, 988-409.

Proposition 2 to authorize the district spend up to $1.18 million on school buses: Passed, 1,020-377.

Proposition 3 to authorize the district to spend up to $210,000 to purchase vehicles: Passed, 992-430.

Board of Education results (3): Bryan Adams (818), Holly Boisvert (362), Debbie Palumbo-Sanders (incumbent) (775), Christopher Parks (incumbent) (897) and Adam Snyder (778).

Parks and Adams were elected to three-year terms, and Snyder was elected to a one-year term.

WEST IRONDEQUOIT

Proposed budget of $88.7 million: Passed, 1,437-591.

Proposition 1 referendum to authorize spending up to roughly $19 million for building improvements across the district as part of a long-term capital plan: Passed, 1,183-850.

Board of Education results (2): Victoria Bournival (1,605) and John T. Vay (1,663).

WEBSTER

Proposed budget of $204.4 million: Passed, 2,760-1,636.

Proposition 1 to purchase nine school buses for up to $1.6 million: Passed, 2,866-1,526.

Board of Education results (2): Dave Calus (1,400), Maria Cortes (2,026), Janice Richardson (incumbent) (2,826), and Christine Shuttleworth (1,469).

WHEATLAND-CHILI

Proposed budget of $22.2 million: Passed, 208-77.

Proposition 2 to authorize spending up to $235,000 on school transportation purchases: Passed, 225-61.

Proposition 3 to authorize spending up to $50,000 for school equipment purchases: Passed, 234-52.

Proposition 4 to establish a capital reserve fund: Passed, 220-68.

Board of Education results (3): Shanna Fraser (incumbent) (191), Keith Nicolosi (221) and Courtney Panek (incumbent) (205).

