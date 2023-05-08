© 2023 WXXI News
Addressing physician burnout

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Dr. Mathew Devine and Dr. Michael Privitera on "Connections"
Dr. Mathew Devine and Dr. Michael Privitera on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 8, 2023
How common is physician burnout?

In September of last year, the New York Times reported that nearly two-thirds of doctors were experiencing at least one symptom of burnout. The data came from a nationwide survey of doctors over ten years.

Experts say the numbers have reached alarming levels. How can medical professional learn skills or access resources with the goal of preventing burnout? An upcoming symposium will address that question. We preview the event with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
