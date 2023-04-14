Monroe County has new ethics laws, but are they enough?

In 2021, after numerous women credibly accused a Monroe County lawmaker of using his power to sexually pursue and pressure them, there was no recourse for the legislature to deal with it. At least, that's what most lawmakers concluded. Now the law will include measures to deal with sexual harassment. There are also measures designed to require high-ranking county employees to receive approval for outside employment, and to recuse themselves from matters where they have conflicts. The law would prevent government leaders from coercing county employees to work on campaigns or other political activities.

We talk to the lawmaker who has pushed for years for such changes. Our guest:

