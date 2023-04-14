© 2023 WXXI News
Monroe County has new ethics laws, but are they enough?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
In 2021, after numerous women credibly accused a Monroe County lawmaker of using his power to sexually pursue and pressure them, there was no recourse for the legislature to deal with it. At least, that's what most lawmakers concluded. Now the law will include measures to deal with sexual harassment. There are also measures designed to require high-ranking county employees to receive approval for outside employment, and to recuse themselves from matters where they have conflicts. The law would prevent government leaders from coercing county employees to work on campaigns or other political activities.

We talk to the lawmaker who has pushed for years for such changes. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
