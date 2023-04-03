Why is there a push to reduce phosphorus levels in the environment?
We get wonky with phosphorus. Historically, the nutrient has been highly valued as a fertilizing agent, but now experts say there’s too much of it and the land and water. Our guests explain how it works and why there’s a push to reduce phosphorus levels in the environment.
Our guests:
- George Thomas, executive director of Genesee River Watch
- C. Michael Haugh, president of the board of directors for Genesee River Watch
- Joseph C. Makarewicz, Ph.D., distinguished professor emeritus in the Department of Environmental Science and Ecology at SUNY Brockport, and member of the board of directors for Genesee River Watch