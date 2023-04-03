© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Why is there a push to reduce phosphorus levels in the environment?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
C. Michael Haugh and George Thomas on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
C. Michael Haugh and George Thomas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 3, 2023
We get wonky with phosphorus. Historically, the nutrient has been highly valued as a fertilizing agent, but now experts say there’s too much of it and the land and water. Our guests explain how it works and why there’s a push to reduce phosphorus levels in the environment.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
