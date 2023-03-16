Exploring the themes of "Ted Lasso" and what happiness and success look like
The third season of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” kicked off this week. The comedy series tells the story of a misfit American football coach leading a British soccer team. The show is known for promoting kindness, camaraderie, and optimism.
Season Three explores the theme of happiness and what success actually means. What do we think will make us happy versus reality? We explore that question and the themes of the show with our guests:
- Jim Allen, associate professor of psychology at SUNY Geneseo, and author of “The Psychology of Happiness in the Modern World: A Social Psychological Approach”
- Hannah Davis, founding director of Flower City Folk, and professor of practice in RIT's School of Individualized Study