© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Should estates edit authors' work for modern readers?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
Books.png
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The estates of authors Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming have made hundreds of edits to their original books. Both estates say the edits have been made out of a desire to consider the sensitivities of modern readers. Critics like Salman Rushdie have called it a form of censorship.

We discuss it all with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack