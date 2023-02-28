Should estates edit authors' work for modern readers?
The estates of authors Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming have made hundreds of edits to their original books. Both estates say the edits have been made out of a desire to consider the sensitivities of modern readers. Critics like Salman Rushdie have called it a form of censorship.
We discuss it all with our guests:
- Linda Sue Park, author of "Prairie Lotus," "The One Thing You'd Save," and many more
- Julia Torres, teen services administrator in Denver Public Libraries, and co-founder of #disrupttexts
- Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy for the Foundation for Individuals Rights and Expression (FIRE)
- Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library