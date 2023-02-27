© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing international support for Ukraine one year into Russia's war

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Last Friday marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What does international support for Ukraine look like at this stage? We explore that question with Congressman Joe Morelle and natives of Ukraine now living in the U.S.

Our guests:

  • Rep. Joe Morelle (D), New York District 25
  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
