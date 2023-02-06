© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Local housing: where to build new and where to preserve what we already have

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
Orlando Ortiz, Matthew Drouin, and Matt Bain on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Orlando Ortiz, Matthew Drouin, and Matt Bain on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 6, 2023
We continue our series of conversations about proposals to address housing supply and affordability in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul first announced her New York Housing Compact during her State of the State address. The plan would include the construction of 800,000 new homes over the next ten years and require communities to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners.

Over the last several weeks, we’ve heard from affordable housing experts, housing justice advocates, and residents about their assessments of the compact and their own proposals. This hour, we talk to a local developer and representatives from the Housing Council at PathStone about their ideas for how to mitigate the housing crisis. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
