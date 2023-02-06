Local housing: where to build new and where to preserve what we already have

We continue our series of conversations about proposals to address housing supply and affordability in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul first announced her New York Housing Compact during her State of the State address. The plan would include the construction of 800,000 new homes over the next ten years and require communities to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners.

Over the last several weeks, we’ve heard from affordable housing experts, housing justice advocates, and residents about their assessments of the compact and their own proposals. This hour, we talk to a local developer and representatives from the Housing Council at PathStone about their ideas for how to mitigate the housing crisis. Our guests:

