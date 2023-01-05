© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the legacy and impact of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square
a_medvedkov - stock.adobe.com
/
313862107
Aerial view of St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square with Christmas tree on it
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was held in Italy on Thursday morning. The theologian died December 31. During his tenure as pope, Benedict was known for his traditionalist views and his shy, soft-spoken nature. He was the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years.

This hour, we discuss Pope Benedict's legacy and his impact on Catholics around the world. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack