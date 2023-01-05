Discussing the legacy and impact of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
A funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was held in Italy on Thursday morning. The theologian died December 31. During his tenure as pope, Benedict was known for his traditionalist views and his shy, soft-spoken nature. He was the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years.
This hour, we discuss Pope Benedict's legacy and his impact on Catholics around the world. Our guest:
- Timothy Thibodeau, Ph.D., professor in history, politics, and law at Nazareth College