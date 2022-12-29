2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music
It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:
- Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for Connections.
- Mona Seghatoleslami, announcer/producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5, and music coordinator for the Little Theatre
- Eli Stein, staff writer at New York State Music
The list of picks:
- "So Long" by Danielle Ponder
- "RED" by Animal Sounds
- "Flying Pineapple" by the Pickle Mafia
- "Headed Home" by Bellwether
- "Douglas" by Wren Cove
- "Let You Go" by Charles Emanuel
- "Floating" by Music in the American Wild
- "Mammoth" by King Buffalo
- "Open Your Eyes" by Maybird
- "Inferno" by Vertices
- "Trial By Fire" by Katie Morey
- "Someone Like You" by Danielle Ponder