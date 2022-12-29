2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music

It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:



Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for Connections.

Mona Seghatoleslami, announcer/producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5, and music coordinator for the Little Theatre

Eli Stein, staff writer at New York State Music

The list of picks:

