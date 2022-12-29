© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Daniel Kushner, Mona Seghatoleslami, and Eli Stein on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Daniel Kushner, Mona Seghatoleslami, and Eli Stein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 29, 2022
It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:

  • Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for Connections.
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, announcer/producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5, and music coordinator for the Little Theatre
  • Eli Stein, staff writer at New York State Music

The list of picks:

  • "So Long" by Danielle Ponder
  • "RED" by Animal Sounds
  • "Flying Pineapple" by the Pickle Mafia
  • "Headed Home" by Bellwether
  • "Douglas" by Wren Cove
  • "Let You Go" by Charles Emanuel
  • "Floating" by Music in the American Wild
  • "Mammoth" by King Buffalo
  • "Open Your Eyes" by Maybird
  • "Inferno" by Vertices
  • "Trial By Fire" by Katie Morey
  • "Someone Like You" by Danielle Ponder
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
