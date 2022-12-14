© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Robert Ford, former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
Twenty years after the United States government decided to invade Iraq on false pretenses of weapons of mass destruction, what is the state of the country? Iraq gets far less attention than Iran and some other neighbors, but Iraq suffered its own governmental crisis and deadly public protests this year. Corruption has driven the country for years.

Our guest is a former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq who is visiting Rochester to discuss the progress -- or lack thereof -- in Iraq. Our guest:

  • Robert Ford, former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
