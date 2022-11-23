New words in the dictionary in 2022
It's one of our favorite traditions: discussing new words added to the dictionary! Both Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary have added hundreds of new words to their lists this year. Put down your "dumbphone;" it won't help you with our 'new words' quiz. Besides, you can "pwn" on your own.
We discuss the new words and how language evolves with our guests:
- Amanda Chestnut, professor and artist
- Chris Fanning, director of communications at Writers & Books
- Linda Sue Park, author of "Prairie Lotus," "The One Thing You'd Save," and many more
- Julie Williams, avid reader, and administrative assistant for radio and technology at WXXI