Published November 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
Erin Gruwell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 17, 2022
In 1994, a first-year English teacher in California walked into a classroom of students who were described as "unteachable." Erin Gruwell and her students not only proved the critics wrong, but they changed lives in the process. Gruwell and her students have become known around the world for their Freedom Writers project. It all began when Gruwell encouraged the high school freshmen to read Anne Frank's diary and to write about their challenges in the way that Frank did. Their essays about homelessness, racism, violence, and more led to a book, a foundation, a major motion picture, and perhaps most importantly, hope.

The Freedom Writers embarked on a second project to help the next generation of students benefit from their process. It has resulted in a book entitled "Dear Freedom Writer."

Gruwell will be a guest of the University of Rochester Thursday night to discuss the power of the pen, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guest:

  • Erin Gruwell, teacher, and co-author of "The Freedom Writers Diary" and "Dear Freedom Writer"
