Connections

Discussing the state of the direct support industry

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Marisa Geitner and Aqua Porter on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Marisa Geitner and Aqua Porter appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Heritage Christian Services has announced it will be increasing the minimum wage for frontline staff. This is the second time the organization has boosted the minimum wage for frontline workers since May of 2021. The move comes at a time when the industry is seeing a shortage of direct support staff. Some experts call it a crisis.

This hour, we discuss the state of the direct support industry and what it will take to improve conditions for workers and clients. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
