Discussing the state of the direct support industry
Heritage Christian Services has announced it will be increasing the minimum wage for frontline staff. This is the second time the organization has boosted the minimum wage for frontline workers since May of 2021. The move comes at a time when the industry is seeing a shortage of direct support staff. Some experts call it a crisis.
This hour, we discuss the state of the direct support industry and what it will take to improve conditions for workers and clients. Our guests:
- Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
- Joe Macbeth, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP)
- Joshua S., home health aide