Discussing Indigenous Peoples' Day

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Ronnie Pollack, Kathy Castania and Noelle Evans appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Monday, October 10, 2022 will be the first official Indigenous Peoples' Day in the City of Rochester. This summer, City Council unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the day. A number of local events will celebrate Indigenous Peoples and their culture.

We also explore reporting by WXXI’s Noelle Evans about efforts to revive the Seneca language, and investigations into Indian boarding schools. Our guests:

  • Ronnie Pollack, Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, Eagle Clan, and co-chair of the our Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee
  • Kathy Castania, co-chair of the our Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee
  • Jamie Jacobs, Seneca Nation
  • Noelle Evans, education reporter for WXXI News
