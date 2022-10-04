© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Ilyasah Shabazz on eliminating racism and empowering women

Published October 4, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
We welcome Ilyasah Shabazz, an award-winning author, speaker, and educator. Shabazz is the daughter of Malcom X and Betty Shabazz. She was only two years old when her father was murdered, but she has devoted much of her life to carrying on the work of both of her parents.

Shabazz will be the keynote speaker at the YWCA's Empowering Women Luncheon, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guests:

Connections
