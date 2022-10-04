Ilyasah Shabazz on eliminating racism and empowering women
We welcome Ilyasah Shabazz, an award-winning author, speaker, and educator. Shabazz is the daughter of Malcom X and Betty Shabazz. She was only two years old when her father was murdered, but she has devoted much of her life to carrying on the work of both of her parents.
Shabazz will be the keynote speaker at the YWCA's Empowering Women Luncheon, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guests:
- llyasah Shabazz, honorary doctor of humane letters, author, speaker, and educator
- Talitha-Koumi Oluwafemi, director of mission advancement for the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County