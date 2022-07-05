How will the SCOTUS decision about the EPA impact climate regulations?
The U.S. Supreme Court decided last week that EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions without the full approval of Congress. Supporters called it a victory over unelected bureaucrats; critics point out that the ruling will make it much more difficult for the federal government to act against climate change.
So what comes next? Our guests discuss it:
- Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Director of the Penn Program on Regulation at the University of Pennsylvania
- Eric Hittinger, associate professor of public policy at RIT
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the Monroe County Legislature, vice-chair on the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and co-founder of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region