Connections

How will the SCOTUS decision about the EPA impact climate regulations?

Published July 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Supreme Court Building
The U.S. Supreme Court decided last week that EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions without the full approval of Congress. Supporters called it a victory over unelected bureaucrats; critics point out that the ruling will make it much more difficult for the federal government to act against climate change.

So what comes next? Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
