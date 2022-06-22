© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How local farms and farmers are contributing to the region's craft spirits scene

Published June 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Mark James and Jason Barrett on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mark James and Jason Barrett on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on June 22, 2022.
How are local farms and farmers contributing to the region's craft spirits industry? Their impact is more wide-ranging than what you might think.

This hour, we talk with farmers and distillers about their collaborative work, about how the pandemic has affected that work, and what's next for the local growing and distilling scenes. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
