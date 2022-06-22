How local farms and farmers are contributing to the region's craft spirits scene
How are local farms and farmers contributing to the region's craft spirits industry? Their impact is more wide-ranging than what you might think.
This hour, we talk with farmers and distillers about their collaborative work, about how the pandemic has affected that work, and what's next for the local growing and distilling scenes. Our guests:
- Jason Barrett, founder and master distiller at Black Button Distilling
- Mark James, manager of County Farm Bureau relations and development at the New York Farm Bureau
- Clayton Phelps, operations manager at Edgewood Farms LLC in Groveland, NY
- Judd Hallett, co-owner and operator of Murmuration Malts Artisanal Malthouse