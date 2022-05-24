Reshaping Rochester: What can we learn from Ithaca's Green New Deal?
The City of Ithaca has a Green New Deal. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2030. We talk with a city leader and sustainability experts about how they plan to meet that goal. It's a preview of an upcoming Reshaping Rochester presentation hosted by the Community Design Center.
Our guests discuss Ithaca's initiatives and the lessons that could be applied to the Rochester region. Our guests:
- Rebecca Evans, sustainability planner for the City of Ithaca
- Aaron Schauger, energy engineer at LaBella Associates
- Matt Corona, HeatSmart campaign manager for the Climate Solutions Accelerator