Connections

Reshaping Rochester: What can we learn from Ithaca's Green New Deal?

Published May 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Rebecca Evans
Community Design Center Rochester
Rebecca Evans
The City of Ithaca has a Green New Deal. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2030. We talk with a city leader and sustainability experts about how they plan to meet that goal. It's a preview of an upcoming Reshaping Rochester presentation hosted by the Community Design Center.

Our guests discuss Ithaca's initiatives and the lessons that could be applied to the Rochester region. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
