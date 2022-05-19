© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The problem with conflating racism with mental illness

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Whitney Young and Samantha Colson on "Connections"
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Whitney Young and Samantha Colson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 19, 2022.
In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues.

We discuss the issues with our guests:

