Discussing the impact of the crypto crash
Cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is crashing, losing more than 50 percent of its peak value. Much of the drop has come in the past week.
Crypto critics have been predicting such a crash, and they warn that the volatility of crypto is not likely to change. Crypto defenders say dips happen regularly. But is this the start of something more permanent? And how can a crypto crash affect the wider market?
Our guests include:
- John William Bowen, computer information science professional
- Max Irwin, founder of Stealth AI Company, who has worked in programming and tech since the 1990s
- Gary Palmer, founder of Minting Coins
- Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities