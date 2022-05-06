© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How can we change how Americans think about information?

Published May 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Scott Malouf
Last month, the University of Chicago hosted the inaugural Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy Conference. The event brought together political leaders from both major political parties, including former President Barack Obama. The conference produced a list of proposals for regulating companies like Facebook and for changing how Americans think about information.

We examine if those proposals will work from a legal and practical perspective. Our guest:

