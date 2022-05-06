How can we change how Americans think about information?
Last month, the University of Chicago hosted the inaugural Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy Conference. The event brought together political leaders from both major political parties, including former President Barack Obama. The conference produced a list of proposals for regulating companies like Facebook and for changing how Americans think about information.
We examine if those proposals will work from a legal and practical perspective. Our guest:
- Scott Malouf, social media attorney