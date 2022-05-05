Discussing the rise in violence in Rochester

Rochester is grappling with the latest wave of violence in the city. Days after Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the creation of the "Rochester Peace Collective," there were eight shootings in Rochester streets. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy. This followed another string of recent incidents -- one during which a ten-year-old girl was shot several times while inside a home.

Anti-violence activists are ramping up their efforts for change. This hour, we talk about rise in violence, what city officials hope the Rochester Peace Collective will accomplish, and what activists would like to see when it comes to programs and services aimed at addressing the problem. Our guests:

