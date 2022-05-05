© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the rise in violence in Rochester

Published May 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Rochester is grappling with the latest wave of violence in the city. Days after Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the creation of the "Rochester Peace Collective," there were eight shootings in Rochester streets. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy. This followed another string of recent incidents -- one during which a ten-year-old girl was shot several times while inside a home.

Anti-violence activists are ramping up their efforts for change. This hour, we talk about rise in violence, what city officials hope the Rochester Peace Collective will accomplish, and what activists would like to see when it comes to programs and services aimed at addressing the problem. Our guests:

  • Victor Saunders, special advisor to the mayor on violence prevention for the City of Rochester
  • Shanterra Mitchum, program director for the Center for Teen Empowerment
  • Wanda Ridgeway, executive director of Rise Up Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
