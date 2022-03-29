Former Evangelicals on how they reconcile a dissatisfaction with the politicization of American Christianity with their religious beliefs

The number of Americans leaving organized religion is at an all-time high. One of the chief factors is the way churches and faith leaders treat social and political issues. We recently spoke with people who left organized religion entirely, and now, we sit down with former Evangelicals. Our guests have left Evangelicalism, but not organized religion. How do they reconcile a dissatisfaction with the politicization of American Christianity with their own religious beliefs? We discuss the question with them this hour. Our guests:



Charles Hughes Huff, assistant professor of sacred scripture at St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry

Heather Hughes Huff, writer and editor

Stacey Ritter, progressive Christian and daughter of a minister