Connections

Former Evangelicals on how they reconcile a dissatisfaction with the politicization of American Christianity with their religious beliefs

Published March 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
The number of Americans leaving organized religion is at an all-time high. One of the chief factors is the way churches and faith leaders treat social and political issues. We recently spoke with people who left organized religion entirely, and now, we sit down with former Evangelicals. Our guests have left Evangelicalism, but not organized religion. How do they reconcile a dissatisfaction with the politicization of American Christianity with their own religious beliefs? We discuss the question with them this hour. Our guests:

  • Charles Hughes Huff, assistant professor of sacred scripture at St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry
  • Heather Hughes Huff, writer and editor
  • Stacey Ritter, progressive Christian and daughter of a minister
