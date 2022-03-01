© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Why are so many people turning away from religion?

Published March 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
Why are so many people turning away from religion? In a new study, Pew Research reports the highest number ever recorded of Americans who report no religious affiliation: 29 percent, nearly double from 2007. One of the main drivers is the perception of political and social stances taken by American churches. But there are plenty of churches with different approaches to politics and social matters, so why are so many people turning away from religion entirely?

Our guests explain:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein
