Why are so many people turning away from religion?
Why are so many people turning away from religion? In a new study, Pew Research reports the highest number ever recorded of Americans who report no religious affiliation: 29 percent, nearly double from 2007. One of the main drivers is the perception of political and social stances taken by American churches. But there are plenty of churches with different approaches to politics and social matters, so why are so many people turning away from religion entirely?
Our guests explain:
- Quinn Avery, local health coordinator
- Brian Gravelle, local activist
- Millie Sefranek, Henrietta resident and former Evangelical