Why do so many friendships wither as we age?

Published March 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST
Tim Shea appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 11, 2022.
In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, Jennifer Senior writes, "The older we get, the more we need our friends—and the harder it is to keep them." Our guests share their thoughts on friendships: those they've lost, those they've kept, and what makes friendships stay strong. Our guests:

  • Bob Beiswanger, retired vice president for business affairs and treasurer at Daemen College, and lifelong Buffalo and Amherst resident
  • Shadi Kafi, teacher and writer living in Denver
  • Tim Shea, retired RCSD AV tech and Buffalo native now living in Rochester
  • Julia Figueras, music director and midday host of WXXI's Classical 91.5
  • Nancy Baron, Massachusetts resident
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
