Connections

Rochester and Western New York's Favorite Books of 2021, part 1

Published December 31, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community members about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

Our guests:

  • Miriam Zinter, community activist
    “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein
  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
    “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion” by Gregory Boyle
  • Kathleen Blasi, author of "Hosea Plays On," "Milo's Moonlight Mission," and more
    “Before She Was Harriet” by Lesa Cline-Ransome; illustrated by James E. Ransome
  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
    “Leviathan Falls” (the 9th book in “The Expanse” series) by James S. A. Corey
  • Rachel Crawford, founder and owner of Akimbo Bookshop
    “Without a Name” by Yvonne Vera
  • Annie Murphy, associate development director at Pluta Cancer Center
    “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker
  • Kent Gardner, chief economist for the Center for Governmental Research
    “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
