What’s ahead for the Rochester dance community in 2022?
What’s the current state of dance in Rochester?
With its 50th anniversary behind it, Garth Fagan Dance is looking ahead to its next half-century of existence. This season, Rochester City Ballet emerged from the pandemic with its new artistic director, Robert Gardner. Smaller dance troupes such as PUSH Physical Theatre, BIODANCE, and Borinquen Dance Theatre continue to transcend boundaries and look for new ways to engage with the community through inclusivity.
But what does all this mean for the future of dance performance in our region? CITY Magazine arts editor Daniel Kushner hosts a discussion with several of the Rochester dance scene’s most prominent leaders. Our guests:
- Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, founder and artistic director of Borinquen Dance Theatre
- Robert Gardner, artistic director of Rochester City Ballet
- Darren Stevenson, co-founder and co-artistic director of PUSH Physical Theatre