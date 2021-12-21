© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

What’s ahead for the Rochester dance community in 2022?

Published December 21, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST
Darren Stevenson and Daniel Kushner on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
What’s the current state of dance in Rochester?

With its 50th anniversary behind it, Garth Fagan Dance is looking ahead to its next half-century of existence. This season, Rochester City Ballet emerged from the pandemic with its new artistic director, Robert Gardner. Smaller dance troupes such as PUSH Physical Theatre, BIODANCE, and Borinquen Dance Theatre continue to transcend boundaries and look for new ways to engage with the community through inclusivity.

But what does all this mean for the future of dance performance in our region? CITY Magazine arts editor Daniel Kushner hosts a discussion with several of the Rochester dance scene’s most prominent leaders. Our guests:

Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
