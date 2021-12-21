© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

CITY Magazine 2021 Rochester music recap

Published December 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
CITY Magazine
The year 2021 saw the pandemic drag on, but it didn’t stop Rochester-area musicians from writing and recording plenty of vibrant new music. From pop-rock to hip-hop to country — as well as plenty of music that defies genre classification — there is plenty for local music fans to rejoice this past year.

CITY Magazine arts editor Daniel Kushner has a roundtable discussion with CITY music writers Kholaa Lewin and Patrick Hosken to listen to and dish about their favorite local music from the year that was. Our guests:

Connections
Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
