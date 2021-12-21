CITY Magazine 2021 Rochester music recap

The year 2021 saw the pandemic drag on, but it didn’t stop Rochester-area musicians from writing and recording plenty of vibrant new music. From pop-rock to hip-hop to country — as well as plenty of music that defies genre classification — there is plenty for local music fans to rejoice this past year.

CITY Magazine arts editor Daniel Kushner has a roundtable discussion with CITY music writers Kholaa Lewin and Patrick Hosken to listen to and dish about their favorite local music from the year that was. Our guests:

