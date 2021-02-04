WXXI AM News

Strong Hospital Ethics Committee calls for end to special treatment of wealthy individuals

Members of Strong Memorial Hospital’s Ethics Committee are calling for an end to “programs of special privilege” at the University of Rochester Medical Center

More than 20 faculty, staff, and community members signed a letter sent to University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf and URMC CEO Mark Taubman calling for the elimination of the Executive Health and Special Patient Relations programs. Those programs provide exclusive and extensive care to wealthy patients.

In the letter, dated Feb. 2, committee members expressed dismay that university donors were allowed to access a vaccine clinic meant for employees. The vaccination effort was run through the medical center’s Executive Health Program. WXXI News broke the story last week.

The letter stated, in part: “Programs, such as Special Patient Relations, perpetuate a two-tiered health system where those who are wealthy, and predominately white, enjoy unfettered access to health care while across the city and the region, countless others struggle to find access to the most basic levels of care. This type of preferential treatment also demonstrates a callous indifference to the larger social reckoning around issues of racial justice that define this cultural moment. These programs represent the worst of who we have been, not who we claim to want to be.”

Signatories also expressed their support for UR student demands, which include equity in vaccine clinic locations and distribution, data transparency, and the elimination of programs of special privilege.

Below is the full letter.

WXXI News has reached out to Mangelsdorf and Taubman for comment.

URMC email suggested ‘major donors’ could jump vaccine line

By Jan 29, 2021
University of Rochester

The University of Rochester Medical Center’s chief fundraiser told staff in an email that “major donors” to the hospital system who asked for vaccines could be given special consideration and leapfrog the inoculation queue by being shunted into what she called a “special patient services vaccine clinic.”

A URMC spokesperson said the email was sent in error.

Vaccine Task Force co-chair says suggestion donors could jump vaccine line is ‘slap in the face'

By Jan 30, 2021
Common Ground Health

The co-chair of the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is responding to an email that the University of Rochester Medical Center’s chief fundraiser sent to staff indicating special consideration could be given to “major donors” seeking vaccines.

URMC apologizes for offering 'well-connected' people preferential vaccine treatment

By David Andreatta Feb 2, 2021
University of Rochester

The University of Rochester Medical Center has apologized for offering more than two dozen people well-connected to the university, including URMC board members and donors, preferential treatment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The apology was sent Sunday to university and medical center leaders in a joint message from the university’s president and the medical center’s chief operating officer.