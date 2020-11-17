Start date for high risk HS winter sports pushed back due to the pandemic

The start date for some winter high school sports in New York state has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement on Tuesday from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) says that the start date for high risk sports such as basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling, will be moved to January 4.

Low and moderate risk winter sports, like bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, swimming and diving are still on schedule to begin on November 30 for schools and sections who have determined that it’s feasible to host interscholastic athletics at that time.

The president of the association, Julie Bergman, says that, “While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.”

NYSPHSAA also says that at this time, all winter state championship events remain as scheduled.