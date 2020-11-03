Sarah Clark wins the 136th Assembly District

Democrat Sarah Clark has taken the 136th Assembly District seat.

Clark delivered a victory speech at the Strathallan Hotel in Rochester around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after poll results showed she held a commanding lead over her two opponents, Steven Becker, of the Libertarian Party, and Monroe County Legislator Justin Wilcox, who had the Independence Party line.

With 154 of the 164 election districts in, Clark had nearly 85% of the vote, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections. Although thousands of absentee ballots remain outstanding and will not be counted for a couple of weeks, the number of those ballots will not be enough to overcome Clark's lead.

"We’re on the cusp of electing a group of really dynamic people to our state delegation who will fight for the things that people in Monroe County really care about," Clark said. "I’m just really excited to be a part of it."

The 136th Assembly District seat was held for years by Rep. Joe Morelle, who left the office in 2018 to fill a vacancy in Congress left by Louise Slaughter, who died. The seat was then held by Jamie Romeo, who resigned from the seat in February when she was appointed Monroe County clerk.

The district, which is made up of Irondequoit, Brighton, and parts of Rochester, is a Democratic stronghold. No Republican ran for the office.

Wilcox was previously defeated by Clark in the Democratic primary in June and did not wage a campaign.

Clark currently serves as acting state director for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and previously held state and regional positions under former Sen. Hillary Clinton.

Her positions on key issues lean more progressive than her predecessor, including support for the New York Health Act, legalization of recreational marijuana, paid family leave, and expansion of women's reproductive rights.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.

