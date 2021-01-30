RPD response to call involving spray of 'irritant' on a child is being reviewed

Rochester Police say they had to handcuff and use an ‘irritant’ on a handcuffed minor during a call they responded to on Friday afternoon.

Poiice responded to a call about family trouble at a house on Avenue B, involving a possibly stolen vehicle. Authorities say that while officers were investigating, an RPD officer was approached by the parent of a minor who said her child was going to cause harm to herself and others, before she ran away from the residence.

Police say officers took the child into custody, but then the child became agitated when she saw her parent.

Police say that caused the child to pull away and kick at officers, and an officer took her down to the ground. Officials say that for the child’s safety and at the request of the parent, the child was handcuffed and detained in the backseat of a patrol car to wait for an ambulance. Police say the child refused to listen to officers as they gave her multiple commands to place her feet in the patrol car and that’s when she was sprayed with an irritant. The child was taken to the hospital under the mental hygiene law where police say she got the services and care she needed and then was treated and released to her family.

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement on Saturday saying that, she is “deeply troubled by the macing and handcuffing of a child who is in distress and clearly emotional. That is why we are currently working hard to change how we deal with these types of calls and how our children are dealt with by police officers.”

Warren says she has reviewed the body worn camera footage and immediately spoke to Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan about RPD's response and also notified City Council.

Warren says that unfortunately, this was not an incident where the Person in Crisis (PIC) or Forensic Intervention Team (FIT) would have been called because of the type of the initial 911 call. But the mayor says that city officials will have the Person in Crisis team contact the family to see what support can be provided going forward. Warren says the officer body-worn camera footage is being redacted because it involves a minor, and the city will make it available as soon as possible.

A statement was also released Saturday by the city’s Police Accountability Board. The board’s executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds says that while the PAB cannot conduct disciplinary hearings, they still have a legal duty to bring transparency to all of the RPD’s policies and practices. He says the board will be working to make sure all of the relevant information, including the body-worn camera footage is released to the public without delay. The statement from the PAB also said that board “will continue to advocate for changes that keep our community’s children safe, including our call for the city to ban police use of chemical weapons against Rochesterians of all ages.”