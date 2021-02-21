Route 31 bridge in Pittsford to close for rehab beginning this week

A section of a busy road in Pittsford will be closed for construction for several months.

The NYS Transportation Department says that beginning the week of 2/22, construction is set to begin on the rehabilitation of the State Street Route 31 bridge over the Erie Canal in the Village of Pittsford.

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says that the project will extend that bridge’s service life for another 30 years and help preserve its contribution to the village’s historic district and nearby Schoen Place.

The $3.58 million project will replace the concrete bridge deck and its sidewalks, along with other work including repaving asphalt approaches to the bridge.

The bridge in Pittsford is scheduled to close to traffic this week for up to 6 months.

The detour will use Route 96, Route 31F, Route 153 and I-490. Additionally, local traffic will still be able to access Route 31 up to the construction site on either side of the bridge.

A temporary traffic signal will be placed at the entrance to Schoen Place off Route 96 (N. Main Street) to accommodate for local vehicular and pedestrian traffic attempting to access businesses in the area.

Officials say that boat traffic along the canal during the navigation season will not be disrupted by the project.