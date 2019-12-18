WXXI AM News

RCSD union negotiations hit snag, more layoffs likely at end of school year

By 25 seconds ago

Roughly 13 of the more than 150 teachers who received layoff notices from the Rochester City School District earlier this month have been hired back. 

Credit James Brown / WXXI

“Some teachers got layoff notices in the morning and then a recall notice in the afternoon,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association union

He said this happened to fill positions where the district had shortages or requirements like English as a second language or special education. 

The layoffs are being proposed because of an estimated $65 million budget shortfall.

To save some or all of the teaching positions, the union and district Superintendent Terry Dade have been negotiating in recent weeks. In a statement Tuesday, Dade said it was unlikely that the district and union would come to an agreement before the Board of Education votes on the layoffs this week.  

"Given the time remaining before the Thursday Board of Education vote," Dade said, "It is doubtful that any concessions will be finalized prior to that time. I am willing to continue discussions as frequently as necessary between now and Thursday.”

Urbanski said the union needs to follow its own protocols, including counting votes and considering suggestions from its rank-and-file members, who he said are split on the matter. 

Urbanski said the union would consider reasonable cuts like freezing stipends for professional development. But he said Dade requested deep concessions like salary and health care givebacks in order to save some jobs -- for now, anyway. During negotiations, Urbanski said, Dade told him that there will likely be another round of layoffs at the end of the year.

He also said the union is concerned that the Board of Education is considering postponing layoffs only 

Adam Urbanski
Credit WXXI Photo

until late January instead of the end of the school year. He called the upcoming deadline of Thursday to make this decision “arbitrary.” And if the board opts to approve the layoffs, Urbanski said he will not consider further concessions. 

Dade said last week that he would not comment on the specifics of negotiations with the district’s unions.

Postponing the layoffs until January, when the state legislature is back in session, would open the door for additional state aid. Urbanski thinks Dade should wait for that. 

But Dade said that delay would cost the district more than $1 million.

Seeking more state aid is a given, he said, even if the board approves the layoff plan. Dade said he’ll still need to lobby for more than $20 million and hope to bridge the remaining gap with cost controls and by cutting or reducing programs. 

Credit Provided / Rochester City School District

It would take about $40 million in additional aid -- plus cost controls and program cuts -- to keep the teachers employed for the full year and bridge the entire budget gap, he said.

Leaders from national and statewide teachers unions say they plan to attend Thursday night’s board meeting, including American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten: 

"Mid-year cuts staffing cuts are harmful to students and staff," Weingarten said in a statement. "At best. it’s a Band-Aid, masking a very deep wound. At worse, they injure students' prospects forever. They disrupt student learning and leave hardworking educators scrambling to support their own families. It’s why they are almost never done, even in the worst of recessions."

Weingarten said the cuts could have been prevented if the district and union worked together "to find meaningful, workable solutions to the issues facing the public schools, instead of balancing the city budget on the backs of vulnerable students and the people in the classroom every day supporting them."

She said they still could be averted by working with the state legislature and the governor.

The Board of Education's meeting on Thursday has been moved up an hour to 5:30 p.m. Dozens of speakers have already signed up to be heard, and protests are planned outside the Central Office Building at 131 W. Broad St.

Tags: 
Rochester City School District
Adam Urbanski
Superintendent Terry Dade
Terry Dade

Related Content

Superintendent Terry Dade defends his proposed mid-year teacher layoffs

By Dec 17, 2019
James Brown/WXXI News

After weeks of protests by students and teachers, the Rochester Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday night on a plan to eliminate more than 150 teaching positions in the City School District. 

The mid-year job cuts are part of Superintendent Terry Dade's plans to bridge a nearly $65 million budget gap.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear an interview with Dade on his controversial proposal.

More RCSD students, staff protest proposed layoffs

By Dec 13, 2019
Max Schulte / WXXI News

A walkout Friday at the Young Mothers and Interim Health Academy was the latest protest to proposed cuts to Rochester City School District staff.

Students and teachers at the academy said their principal, Tony Robinson, is among the more than 200 staffers who received a layoff notice. Robinson couldn't be reached for comment.

They said Robinson provides consistency and safety to the program, which focuses not only on students who have had babies but also on those who face serious mental health problems.

They're worried about the program's future.

Connections: Rochester Teacher's Association President Adam Urbanski on the RCSD's proposed cuts

By & Dec 16, 2019

We continue our series of conversations about the proposed cuts in the Rochester City School District. Last week, former RCSD teacher and current doctoral candidate at the Warner School of Education, Robert Hoggard, told the Connections audience that he thinks it’s time for new leadership in the Rochester Teacher’s Association.

Adam Urbanski was elected president of the RTA in 1981 and has held the position since. Hoggard says Urbanski “has been wielding too much power in the school district and hiding behind organized labor.”

Urbanski joins us in studio today to share his perspective on the proposed cuts and to address the criticism from Hoggard. In studio:

  • Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teacher’s Association

RCSD students to lose role models with cutting of black, Latino teachers

By Jeremy Moule 6 hours ago
Jacob Walsh/CITY Newspaper

Jordan Addison was drawn to teaching because it gave him a chance to be a role model for young people — particularly young people of color.

Addison is black, and at School 22, where he teaches fourth grade, so are 39 percent of the students. Another 56 percent are Latino. He does not need to consult the extensive body of research that shows students of color benefit in ways big and small from having teachers who look like them. Addison can see it.