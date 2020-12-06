Monroe County reports 526 new cases of COVID-19

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Monroe County show 526 new confirmed cases of the virus. The daily number had been above 600 since last Wednesday.

There were no deaths in the numbers released on Sunday, there have been 350 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 7.2%. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 594 per day.

According to data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, the COVID-19 infection rate 7-day rolling average for Monroe County’s orange zone was 7.81%, higher than it has been in recent days.

The infection rate for the yellow zone was 7.09%.

The infection rate for the 9-county Finger Lakes region was 6.8%, 2nd highest among the regions in the state, behind the Western NY-Buffalo area which has the highest 7-day average at 7.4%.

Cuomo released a statement saying that, “COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, upstate and downstate.” He said the state is closely monitoring hospital capacity, and the governor again emphasized that is individual actions by New Yorkers that determine the infection rate. Cuomo noted that public health experts agree that households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission of the virus.

Here is the age breakdown the for new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: