Monroe County COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The latest numbers from Monroe County on COVID-19 continue to show declines in the number of cases.

There were 165 new cases in the date released on Monday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 264 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.6%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is 3.86%, Only the Southern Tier and Central New York were lower.

554 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 128 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 35%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 26%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: