Jazz festival will happen but will move to RIT

Planning is underway for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival to happen this year, but the 19th edition of the festival is moving to RIT.

Producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent want to hold it from July 30 to Aug. 7. They say the plans are dependent on New York’s public health guidelines being favorable for travel and large gatherings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week talked about a plan to allow large sports and arts venues to open with 10% capacity, but Nugent indicated that would be difficult to do for the arts festival. He’s hoping things improve enough with the pandemic to allow for larger crowds this summer.

The jazz fest had to be postponed twice last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, it was scheduled for June 2020, and then rescheduled for October 2020. It was then postponed until June 2021.

The two longtime organizers of the festival, which traditionally brings more than 208,000 people to downtown Rochester for the nine-day event, say that the move to RIT will allow for more flexible space to accommodate health guidelines that will likely dictate increased audience spacing. They also say the move will allow time for more people to get vaccinated and give the festival optimal use of RIT’s space since it will be between semesters.

“We’re in an anything but a normal situation right now,” Nugent said. “We’re optimists. Can we can we put a program together? You betcha we can.”

But he admitted that it won’t look like the Rochester jazz festivals of the past. Many summer festivals across the country have already canceled their events. That limits opportunities for bands to book tours. And the uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions and international travel leaves the festival with a limited palette to create a lineup.

It will be “guerilla warfare mode in programming,” Nugent said.

“We’re going to try to, we’re going to bring artists from the Northeast, and there’s thousands of great bands in the Northeast that can drive here,” Nugent added. “So we’re optimistic we can pull something together. At this stage, anything is better than nothing, because there hasn’t been live music in over a year.”

The two headliner shows, Spyro Gyra and Puss n Boots, will be canceled and refunds will be provided. Club Pass holders will be able to use their passes at this year’s festival, or use them for either the 2022 or 2023 festivals. No refunds are permitted.

RIT President David Munson said as the host venue, RIT can offer "an expansive setting where COVID safety precautions can be observed."

Munson said RIT has invested more than $8 million in infrastructure upgrades to combat the coronavirus, such as air purification systems and innovations in touchless technology. In addition to using this infrastructure to host indoor concerts, the campus provides large spaces for outdoor shows and nearby parking, he said.

Includes reporting from CITY music editor Daniel J. Kushner.