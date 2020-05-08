WXXI AM News

HomeStage: Kearstin Piper Brown

Kearstin Piper Brown is not only an announcer on Classical 91.5, she's also an opera singer. She was scheduled to sing in new opera at Lincoln Center before the shut down happened. So now, she's performing for you on HomeStage.

Related Content

HomeStage: Benton Sillick

By May 1, 2020

There's a new album out by The Heavy Love Trust's titled "Always Kinda Nothing". Check it out on your favorite streaming platform. 

To mark the release, we've got The Heavy Love Trust's Benton Sillick with us on HomeStage to play the only song he's written during quarantine.