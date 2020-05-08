HomeStage: Kearstin Piper Brown By WXXI News • 50 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Kearstin Piper Brown is not only an announcer on Classical 91.5, she's also an opera singer. She was scheduled to sing in new opera at Lincoln Center before the shut down happened. So now, she's performing for you on HomeStage. Tags: kearstin piper brownHomeStageArtsArts & LifeShareTweetEmail Related Content HomeStage: Benton Sillick By WXXI News • May 1, 2020 There's a new album out by The Heavy Love Trust's titled "Always Kinda Nothing". Check it out on your favorite streaming platform. To mark the release, we've got The Heavy Love Trust's Benton Sillick with us on HomeStage to play the only song he's written during quarantine.