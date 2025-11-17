New emergency notification alert system launches. How to sign up

Local officials are encouraging residents to sign up for MonroeAlert, a new emergency notification system.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Sheriff Todd Baxter and county legislators on Monday to introduce the new platform.

“MonroeAlert allows our 911 center and public safety team to deliver real-time emergency messages directly through residents’ texts, email, phone call and even through an app,” Bello said.

The system can send alerts in multiple languages and send video alerts using ASL interpreters, he said.

“These alerts will help us let the community know about critical situations,” Bello said, “including impacts due to severe weather, public safety incidents, travel restrictions, boil water advisories and shelter information tailored to each resident's immediate area.”

Evans added: "We built this system because we want them to know what is happening, when help will arrive, and most importantly, what they can do to keep themselves and their families safe.”

MonroeAlert, which comes with an annual price tag of $100,000, replaces the county’s Hyper Reach program. Current users of that program will get an alert on how to sign up for the new platform. Those who are not yet signed up can do so at monroecounty.gov/monroealert.