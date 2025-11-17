DMV offices to close for training

All Monroe County DMV offices will close on Fridays starting this week and continuing through Feb. 13 so staff can receive training related to the new state DMV modernization project.

The goal of the project is to replace old technology, streamline its customer service, and make online transactions more accessible. Staff will get training on how to use a new platform that manages transactions and records.

The Monroe County Clerk's Office said the offices will continue to stay open later, until 6:30 p.m., on a rotating basis. The downtown Rochester DMV has them on Mondays, Greece on Tuesdays, Irondequoit on Wednesdays, and Henrietta on Thursdays.

The mobile DMV unit will also be available during this time. Its schedule is:



From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every first Wednesday at 49 State St., Brockport

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every second Wednesday at 317 Main St., East Rochester

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every third Wednesday at 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every fourth Wednesday at 3655 Lake Road, Clarkson.

Additional information is available at monroecounty.gov/dmv.