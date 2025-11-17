© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The Route's Dave Kane and Maureen Rich on speaking through songs

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:08 PM EST
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has a grey goatee and is wearing headphones around his neck, glasses, a black baseball cap and a black shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a puffy navy vest and white button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Dave Kane with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Dave Kane with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 17, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone wearing glasses and a blue and white patterned shirt.
2 of 2  — maureen 1.jpeg
Maureen Rich
Provided
WXXI News

They entertained listeners for years. The Route's Dave Kane and Maureen Rich have retired, and listeners say their popular shows — "Breakfast with the Beatles" and "Road to Joy," respectively — are already missed.

The way we access and listen to music is changing. It’s a reminder of how valuable it can be for communities to have people like Kano and Maureen.

They join us to tell some stories and to make the case for why calling in to request a song — while more time-consuming — beats having the world’s catalog on your phone.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams