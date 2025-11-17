The Route's Dave Kane and Maureen Rich on speaking through songs
1 of 2 — Dave Kane with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Dave Kane with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 17, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 2 — maureen 1.jpeg
Maureen Rich
Provided
They entertained listeners for years. The Route's Dave Kane and Maureen Rich have retired, and listeners say their popular shows — "Breakfast with the Beatles" and "Road to Joy," respectively — are already missed.
The way we access and listen to music is changing. It’s a reminder of how valuable it can be for communities to have people like Kano and Maureen.
They join us to tell some stories and to make the case for why calling in to request a song — while more time-consuming — beats having the world’s catalog on your phone.
Our guests:
- Dave Kane, retired host of "Breakfast with the Beatles" on The Route
- Maureen Rich, retired host/producer of "Road to Joy" on WRUR/WITH; musician, lead singer and ukulele player with the TugHill Band and Tasty Parker