Early voting begins this weekend in New York state

Early voting begins in New York state on Saturday, and continues through November 1, two days before Election Day.

The number of polling places vary from county to county, but each county is required to have at least one early voting polling site. In larger counties with multiple sites, one has to be in the largest urban area. Monroe County has a dozen sites available for early voting, and throughout the state, voters can vote at any of the early polling sites, not just the one nearest to their home.

You can also drop off absentee ballots at early voting sites.

The Monroe County Board of Elections says that the use of electronic poll pads will continue, which makes sure that voters can only vote once and cannot then go to another site and cast a ballot.

County elections officials say they are expecting a big turnout for the start of early voting, and they are taking steps to keep the flow of voters into the polling sites orderly when a lot of people show up at the various sites.

Early Voting Dates & Times in Monroe County for the November 3, General Election:

• Saturday, October 24, 2020 - 9am-3pm

• Sunday, October 25, 2020 - 9am-3pm

• Monday, October 26, 2020 - 9am-5pm

• Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 11am-8pm

• Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 9am-5pm

• Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 11am-8pm

• Friday, October 30, 2020 - 9am-5pm

• Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 9am-3pm

• Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 9am-3pm

Early Voting Locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

• David F. Gantt Community Center - 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau - 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

• Genesee Valley Field House - 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

• Edgerton Recreation Center - 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

• SUNY Empire State College - 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

• Town of Chili Senior Center - 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

• North Greece Road Church of Christ - 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

• Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) - 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

• Irondequoit Public Library - 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge - 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

• Perinton Square Mall - 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

• Webster Recreation Center - 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580