-
In advance of primary elections to be held on Tuesday, June 22, the Monroe County Board of Elections has issued updated deadlines for registration, as…
-
Early voting continues to set records in Monroe County. The Board of Elections says that on Thursday, the sixth day of early voting in New York state,…
-
It was another day of very busy early voting on Wednesday at the dozen sites available in Monroe County.Board of Elections officials say that 12,559…
-
The Monroe County Board of Elections reported another record turnout for early voting Tuesday.Officials said that 14,122 voters cast ballots, which is 8%…
-
Early voting began in New York state on Saturday, and continues through Nov. 1, two days before Election Day.There were long lines when polls opened at 9…
-
Voters in the Rochester area getting absentee ballots in the mail may also be getting a campaign mailer from candidates asking for their absentee…
-
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing legislation that will open up the process for requesting absentee ballots for the fall election, local boards of election…
-
The June 23 primary was the first in New York to allow all voters the option of casting their ballots by mail. Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew…
-
Last month, state elections officials canceled the Democratic presidential primary, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, U.S.…
-
The state's first-ever early balloting period started Saturday. Voters can cast votes at select polling locations until Nov 3, instead of waiting until…