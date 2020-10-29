Strong early voting turnout continued on Wednesday

It was another day of very busy early voting on Wednesday at the dozen sites available in Monroe County.

Board of Elections officials say that 12,559 voters cast ballots on Wednesday. Combined with the turnout since Saturday, when early voting started, the early vote has now totaled 10% of the total amount of voters in Monroe County.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1 (a list of polling places and times is below), in advance of the general election which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In terms of absentee voting in Monroe County, so far 76,753 ballots have been returned, which is just over 56% of the absentee ballot that were mailed out.

Remaining Early Voting Dates & Times in Monroe County for the Nov. 3 general election:

• Thursday, Oct. 29: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Early voting locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

• David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605.

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, second floor, 57 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14604.

• Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611.

• Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608.

• SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

• Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

• North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

• Marketplace Mall, north entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623.

• Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617.

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526.

• Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

• Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster, NY 14580.