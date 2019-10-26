Early voting begins in NYS with a few delays

The state's first-ever early balloting period started Saturday. Voters can cast votes at select polling locations until Nov 3, instead of waiting until Election Day, Nov. 5.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was expected to vote Saturday in Buffalo. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed legislation in January authorizing early voting, hasn't said if he'll vote in the early period, or on Election Day.

New York is a latecomer to early voting. All but 12 states already had it. Advocates hope expanded ballot box access will increase turnout.

There were a few problems reported in Monroe County. The Democrat & Chronicle says there were some delays in polling spots including Irondequoit and Henrietta.

Spectrum News quotes Democratic Elections Commissioner Colleen Anderson as saying the elections board received the remainder of iPads used for early voting last week and needed to do some software updates. She says she appreciates voters for their patience and understanding.

“Still come out,” Anderson told Spectrum News. “If you want to see if the site is open or other sites are having issues, please call the Board of Elections at 753-1550 and they can let you know if there are still issues going on.”

Early voting polling sites in Monroe County are as follows:

Greece Town Hall: 3 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Ogden Town Hall: 269 Ogden Center Road.

Monroe Community College Downtown Campus: 321 State St.

Penfield Town Hall: 3100 Atlantic Ave.

Marketplace Mall: 1 Miracle Mile Drive (north entrance, room 530).

SUNY Empire State College: 680 Westfall Road.

Ridge Culver Plaza: 2255 East Ridge Road.

Dates and times early voting will be available at any of the above sites:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

7 a.m.to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.