Cuomo announces effort to strengthen fairness and equity in vaccine distribution

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to strengthen fairness and equity in the distribution process for COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor made the announcement in Brooklyn on Saturday, noting that the state recently piloted the deployment kits to several senior housing developments in New York City.

The kits are being deployed to pop-up locations around the state including Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Adams St. in Rochester. That church’s website notes that there is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine being distributed on Monday, January 25, by appointment only. The distribution is in partnership with Monroe County.

The community vaccination kits being distributed by the state include items such as vials, syringes, room dividers, PPE, cleaning supplies and workstation equipment.

Cuomo told a gathering in Brooklyn on Saturday that it is crucial the federal government helps make sure that there is a focus on helping Black and brown communities and others who have been disadvantaged in the COVID testing and vaccine process.

“What happened on COVID, cannot happen on the COVID vaccine. We can’t have fewer vaccines to Black, Latino, poor communities. We can’t (let that) happen again, at least learn from what happened in the spring.” Cuomo also called for more help from the federal government in terms of the supply of vaccine dosages.

‘We’re pleased President Biden is there, we’re pleased with his plan, but we have to get help from New York. Because the Congress members are right, New York got hit hardest. Fairness dictates that this nation now responds to us with the appropriate aid,” Cuomo said.